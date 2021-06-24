Young Royals soundtrack: All the songs from the Swedish Netflix drama
The royal teen drama features an electro-inspired soundtrack.
Swedish teen drama series Young Royals arrives on Netflix this summer, and from the start it’s hard not to notice the show’s soundtrack.
Throughout the series, the soundtrack incorporates modern, high-tempo dance tracks as a contrast to the stuffy palace interiors and the buttoned-up public persona that Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) has to adopt.
From Norwegian singer-songwriter Astrid Smeplass (“Astrid S”) to Dutch duo Fata Boom, the show’s soundtrack is best described as a blend of Nordic/Scandi electro hiphop.
Music also provides the first connection between Wilhelm and love interest Simon (Omar Rudberg), when the latter performs a version of ‘It Takes A Fool To Remain Sane’ (The Ark) during a school assembly.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Young Royals soundtrack.
Young Royals soundtrack – official trailer
Hits Different – Astrid S
Young Royals soundtrack – episodes 1 and 2
Wannabe Ghetto – Fata Boom
Thunderbolt – Tiborg
Blah Blah Blah – Armin van Burren
I See You – Tilli/Tiborg
It Takes A Fool To Remain Sane – The Ark (sung by Simon and the school choir in Young Royals)
Club Believer – Tiborg/Jeak
Hands Up High – Jacob Blair, Gabriella Chering, Adele Roberts, Charlie Tenku
No Tomorrow – Ty Frankel, Myariah Summers, Stephane Lo Jacomo
Alpha – Kramer & LINDBERG
