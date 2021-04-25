Filming on Netflix’s You season 3 wraps as creator teases “bonkers” episodes

If you’ve been missing the super creep that is Joe Goldberg throughout the pandemic, then we’ve got good news for you – filming on the third season of You has finally wrapped!

Both Netflix and series creator Sera Gamble announced the show’s last day of shooting yesterday with Instagram posts of You star Penn Badgley sat on a chair marked with the words “stalker”.

“Don’t worry we have eyes on Joe at all times,” Netflix wrote in the caption. “Happy S3 wrap.”

Gamble also shared the news on Twitter with a long thread about how filming went ahead during the “significant and scary surge” in LA at the start of the year, revealing that the production team had “zero on-set positive COVID tests”.

“I feel privileged to have gotten to witness everyone’s creativity, resilience and kindness,” she wrote. “I mean, I knew our team was tough and good at their jobs, but holy s**t did everyone show up for each other. All the way up the Warner’s/Netflix ladder and in every production department.”

She then teased the upcoming series, writing: “The episodes are f**king bonkers and the performances are insanely good. That’s all I’ll say about that till we are ready to take about the new season.”

While work on You’s upcoming series back in February 2020, the show was forced to take a production break due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It wasn’t until November 2020 that filming resumed again – news broken by Netflix with an unsettling picture of Badgley wearing a ‘Hello You’ face mark. “We recommend you stay at least six feet from Joe Goldberg at all times,” the streamer wrote on Twitter. “YOU Season 3 is back in production.”

The last series of psychological thriller You arrived on Netflix at the end of 2019, with Badgley returning as Joe – now going by Will after the events of series one – and The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Victoria Pedretti joining the show as Love Quinn.