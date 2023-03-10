The sinister figure crossed the pond after the dramatic events of season 3 , but soon found himself in dark waters once again as the so-called 'Eat the Rich' killer started picking off members of an elite circle he'd entered into.

You season 4 part 2 is now streaming on Netflix , with fans rapidly binging the new episodes to find out what happens to stalker Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) at the end of his time in London.

Season 4 part 2 drops some big twists as it brings this latest chapter to a close, but fans are already calling for more, with Zavvi being the latest outlet to grill star Badgley on the show's future.

When pushed on where he'd like to his character go next, he gave an intriguing answer which seemed to suggest that a potential season 5 would end the story for good.

"Where I want him to go should he continue and what I want to happen is, I actually think, what the showrunners are planning to happen," said Badgley. "So I can't tell you, unfortunately."

He continued: "But I can tell you that, should there be a season 5, I think it will bring it all to a really, really satisfying and beautiful conclusion."

This isn't the first time that the end of You has been discussed in the press, with showrunner Sera Gamble previously telling The Hollywood Reporter that "it was never anyone’s intention to run this one into the ground".

She continued: "When we’re done, we’ll be done. And we’ll pack it up. Even in the early conversations with Penn, the idea was not to crank out episodes forever; it’s to feel like we have told the complete story."

