That would go on to be a truly life-changing role, giving Holland credits in some of the highest-grossing films of all time including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

With that in mind, it perhaps isn't surprising that the star isn't returning for a supporting role in the BBC drama, despite its high praise from critics. But what does raise an eyebrow is his choice of replacement.

Read on to find out more about who plays Gregory in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light.

Who plays Gregory in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light?

Charlie Rowe plays Gregory in Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light. Playground Entertainment/Nick Briggs

Charlie Rowe plays Gregory in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light. He steps in for Tom Holland, who played the role in the first season of the show, but does not reprise it in the latest instalment.

It's an interesting choice to take on the gig as it isn't the first time that Rowe and Holland's careers have intersected.

Back in June 2015, it was widely reported that Rowe was going up against Holland and Sex Education's Asa Butterfield for the part of Peter Parker in a reboot of the Spider-Man franchise.

Of course, we all know how that played out, but it's interesting to see that – almost 10 years later – Rowe and Holland are still taking roles off each other's hands.

Rowe is also known for roles in Elton John biopic Rocketman, ITV drama Vanity Fair and Apple TV+ spy thriller Slow Horses, where he played Ben Dunn in season 3.

Why isn't Tom Holland in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light?

Tom Holland. Araya Doheny/Getty Images

No official reason has been given for Tom Holland's absence in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light, but we can speculate some common sense reasons why the actor may not have returned.

For one thing, Holland's typical salary has likely ballooned since his early days on the Tudor drama, meaning that the BBC may not have been able to afford to bring him back for a regular role in the series.

Furthermore, 'leading man' roles are likely the priority for Holland's team at the moment, with a fourth Spider-Man film in development as well as an Uncharted sequel.

He has also recently starred in a production of Romeo & Juliet on the West End, with a Broadway run now in the works – so even if he had been interested in coming back, his schedule may simply not have allowed it.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light premieres on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 10th November 2024.

