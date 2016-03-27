Almost certainly not.

The drama's writer Marnie Dickens (pictured, below) told RadioTimes.com: “I did imagine this as a very finite story in terms of Ivy’s story and her family because hopefully, as you watch it all, by episode five it pays off.

“But of course when you spend all your time with those characters and you are lucky to get incredible people like Jodie involved you do feel it would be nice to go back and write more.”

More like this

But when pressed whether she was likely to pen a second series she said: “I don’t think I will, no. All I want is that people watch and enjoy series one, that’s enough for me.”

Dickens is busy with other projects, after all.

Her new series Forty Elephants is being developed by the BBC and is being described as “a girl gang show set in the 1920s and centred on a crime family”.

She has also teamed up with Rebekah Staton - the unforgettable Mum in Caitlin Moran’s Raised by Wolves - and Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones on a new project called Kit and Nim.

The drama is about two sisters on the make in Regency London and the plan is for the two stars to play the lead roles if a broadcaster snaps it up.

Advertisement

“It’s great to be working with them,” Dickens says.