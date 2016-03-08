Thirteen writer developing a period romp with Suranne Jones and Raised by Wolves star Rebekah Staton
Marnie Dickens' new project Kit and Nim will see the stars play two sisters on the make in Regency London
If you’ve been enjoying the online BBC3 drama Thirteen, about young Ivy Moxham (Jodie Comer) who escapes an abduction, you’ll be pleased to hear that its writer Marnie Dickens (pictured) is busy at work on other projects.
She has teamed up with Rebekah Staton (the unforgettable Mum in Caitlin Moran’s Raised by Wolves) and Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones on a new project.
Kit and Nim is about two sisters on the make in Regency London and the plan is for the two stars to play the lead roles if a broadcaster snaps it up. And why wouldn’t they?
“It’s great to be working with them,” Dickens told RadioTimes.com.
She added that a second series of Thirteen is unlikely but not impossible. "I always imagined it telling one story over one series."