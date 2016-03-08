If you’ve been enjoying the online BBC3 drama Thirteen, about young Ivy Moxham (Jodie Comer) who escapes an abduction, you’ll be pleased to hear that its writer Marnie Dickens (pictured) is busy at work on other projects.

Advertisement

She has teamed up with Rebekah Staton (the unforgettable Mum in Caitlin Moran’s Raised by Wolves) and Doctor Foster star Suranne Jones on a new project.

Kit and Nim is about two sisters on the make in Regency London and the plan is for the two stars to play the lead roles if a broadcaster snaps it up. And why wouldn’t they?

“It’s great to be working with them,” Dickens told RadioTimes.com.

Advertisement

She added that a second series of Thirteen is unlikely but not impossible. "I always imagined it telling one story over one series."

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement