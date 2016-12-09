Will Claire Foy and Matt Smith be back for a second series of The Crown?

They've confirmed that they won't play The Queen and Prince Philip forever, but Foy and Smith can confirm they'll be back for series 2.

In fact, they're already in rehearsals for another 8 month shoot - at least that's what they told RadioTimes.com at a recent Netflix event in New York.

How many episodes will there be in The Crown series 2?

Producer Andrew Eaton says we can probably look forward to another 10 episodes of royal drama from Peter Morgan's pen.

When will The Crown be back for series 2?

A launch date on Netflix has yet to be confirmed but watch this space - we'll keep you posted.

The Crown is available to stream on Netflix now