Will there be a second season of The Crown on Netflix?
Will Claire Foy and Matt Smith's royal Netflix drama be back?
Netflix drama The Crown only covers the first few years of Queen Elizabeth II's (Claire Foy) reign so surely there's room for a second series?
The good news is, YES, there is indeed. A second series is already on order at Netflix, and is already in pre-production.
Will Claire Foy and Matt Smith be back for a second series of The Crown?
They've confirmed that they won't play The Queen and Prince Philip forever, but Foy and Smith can confirm they'll be back for series 2.
In fact, they're already in rehearsals for another 8 month shoot - at least that's what they told RadioTimes.com at a recent Netflix event in New York.
How many episodes will there be in The Crown series 2?
Producer Andrew Eaton says we can probably look forward to another 10 episodes of royal drama from Peter Morgan's pen.
When will The Crown be back for series 2?
A launch date on Netflix has yet to be confirmed but watch this space - we'll keep you posted.
The Crown is available to stream on Netflix now