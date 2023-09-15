Wilderness soundtrack: Every song in the Prime Video drama
From Taylor Swift to Santigold, the new Prime Video series features a soundtrack packed full of female talent.
New Prime Video series Wilderness is set to be your next thriller obsession. Starring Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as husband Will, we follow the pair as they set off on a road trip of a lifetime – with plenty of twists in store.
The new series is based on the dramatic novel of the same name by BE Jones and has been created and executively produced by Marnie Dickens (Thirteen, Gold Digger) and directed by So Yong Kim (Dr Death, Lovesong).
So, it's safe to say that this tale of female emotion, rage and revenge is very female-centric, with a fitting soundtrack for the series also. The episodes are full of some musical gems, as we see Liv take solace in her headphones, with some of the series' most dramatic moments underpinned by its music.
Of course, the drama's title song is none other than Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift, which debuted in the official trailer.
But what other songs can you expect to hear in the series? Read on for a full breakdown of the Wilderness soundtrack.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Wilderness soundtrack: Every song featured in the Prime Video drama
Episode 1
Dance, Dance, Dance - Lykke Li
The Man With The Bag - Kay Starr
Sacrilege - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Ferris Wheel - Sylvan Esso
The Lasty - Santigold
Episode 2
Sun of a Gun - Oh Land
Gold - Kiiara
Episode 3
How Can I Help You - Self Esteem
Radar - Britney Spears
Episode 4
Can't Do Without You - Caribou
Body of Water - Tierra Whack
Tantrum - Ashnikko
Disparate Youth - Santigold
Episode 6
I Don't Really Like It - Panic Shack
Where Is My Mind? - Tkay Maidza
Don't Go Puttin Wishes In My Head - TORRES
Wilderness will premiere on Prime Video on 15th September 2023. If you have yet to subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can sign up now for £8.99 a month.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.