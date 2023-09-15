So, it's safe to say that this tale of female emotion, rage and revenge is very female-centric, with a fitting soundtrack for the series also. The episodes are full of some musical gems, as we see Liv take solace in her headphones, with some of the series' most dramatic moments underpinned by its music.

Of course, the drama's title song is none other than Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version) by Taylor Swift, which debuted in the official trailer.

But what other songs can you expect to hear in the series? Read on for a full breakdown of the Wilderness soundtrack.

Wilderness soundtrack: Every song featured in the Prime Video drama

Jenna Coleman as Liv Taylor in Wilderness. Stefania Rosini/Prime VIdeo

Episode 1

Dance, Dance, Dance - Lykke Li

The Man With The Bag - Kay Starr

Sacrilege - Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Ferris Wheel - Sylvan Esso

The Lasty - Santigold

Episode 2

Sun of a Gun - Oh Land

Gold - Kiiara

Episode 3

How Can I Help You - Self Esteem

Radar - Britney Spears

Episode 4

Can't Do Without You - Caribou

Body of Water - Tierra Whack

Tantrum - Ashnikko

Disparate Youth - Santigold

Episode 6

I Don't Really Like It - Panic Shack

Where Is My Mind? - Tkay Maidza

Don't Go Puttin Wishes In My Head - TORRES

Wilderness will premiere on Prime Video on 15th September 2023. If you have yet to subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can sign up now for £8.99 a month.

