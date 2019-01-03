If Lonergan had a criticism of the book, it had to do with the realism of the central relationships. “At first glance the characters are all direct representatives of their respective classes. The two central relationships don’t seem completely credible, emotionally. And you get the impression, incorrectly, that EM Forster has never met a poor person.” And yet, he continues, “surrounding all that is this amazing tapestry of life in Edwardian England, all these issues that for intellectuals were very vital and immediate. And the more I had to rely on the material, the less help I thought it needed.”

The Schlegel sisters, meanwhile, struck him as some of the best characters in fiction. It is rare, says Lonergan, to have characters with such developed interior lives: “these two intellectual, well-meaning women who are aware just as much of their own limitations and blind spots as they are of everything else, and who are trying to overcome them. You don’t run into that very often.”

Advertisement

The Schlegels run counter to modern times; earnest, striving women who value sincerity above all things bar, perhaps, good manners. Lonergan laughs. “If they came upon the comment pages online they’d shoot themselves.”