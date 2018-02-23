If you want to keep watching on normal TV, episode four will air next Friday 2nd March at 9pm on BBC1.

What is Requiem about?

In 1994, a toddler mysteriously vanished from a small Welsh village. In London more than two decades later, the mother of rising cello star Matilda Gray commits suicide, and nobody knows why.

More like this

Among her possessions, Matilda unearths evidence that links her mother to the Welsh girl’s disappearance all those years ago.

The six-part thriller, from the producers of The Missing, follows Matilda as she travels to Wales, determined to find the truth. On the way, she discovers terrifying secrets in the remote community and supernatural elements begin to take hold.

Who’s in the cast?

Lydia Wilson (About Time) plays the lead, and is joined by an ensemble cast including Joel Fry (W1A), Joanna Scanlan (No Offence) and Claire Rushbrook (Kiri). Meet the full cast here.

Is there a trailer?

Advertisement

Yes, here you go…