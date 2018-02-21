Well, there's a valid explanation and it comes from Ms Hart herself. You see, despite her best intentions she simply wasn't able to make her schedule work.

A statement from the show added: “We can confirm that Chummy will now not be returning in Series 6 of Call the Midwife. Filming has been going brillianatly over the summer, and we look forward to bringing our fans exciting and emotional new stories from Nonnatus House at Christmas, and in early 2017.”

Saying she was “truly sad”, Hart went on to offer some crumbs of comfort, reminding fans of all the excitement and new stars they had to look forward to.

More like this

Hart's decision to pull out left writer Heidi Thomas in a bit of a pickle as she had to re-write pretty much the whole series.

Advertisement

Could Chummy return at a later date? We're sure fans will be waiting expectantly for her arrival.