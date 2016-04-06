A statement from the show explained, "We are delighted to tell you that our beloved Miranda Hart will be returning to Nonnatus House as the brilliant Chummy Noakes.

"We’ve been bursting to share the news that Chummy has now left the Mother and Baby Home and is heading back to Poplar for season 6!"

And it seems the star herself is pretty pleased about her return. She took to Twitter this morning to say:

Hart has been absent since the final episode of season four because of work commitments. The comedian has been busy starring in the final run of her BBC1 sitcom, as well as Melissa McCarthy movie Spy. But Chummy's storyline was left open – and her on-screen husband PC Noakes has continued to star.

"We’re thrilled to be once again featuring Miranda Hart and her fabulous blend of warmth, strength and vulnerability, as Chummy gets to grips with the medical and social challenges of the 1960’s. Restored to Nonnatus House, Chummy will relish being back in bustling world of the East End," the Call the Midwife statement added.

The show's producers have confirmed that "Miranda appears briefly in our forthcoming Christmas Special, but returns to centre stage in season 6 episode one" when she is "called upon to support a local mum in a challenging situation."

She is set to appear "frequently" throughout the new series.

Hart has previously spoke about how much she enjoys playing the clumsy midwife. "I’d do Chummy until the end of my days. Love her," she told Radio Times.

Call the Midwife returns for a Christmas special later this year