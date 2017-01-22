With just five months to go until it was due on screen, creator Heidi Thomas had to re-write the series, which had been sketched out around Chummy's return.

"We were thrilled when Miranda approached us, and I story-lined the series for her," reveals Thomas in the new issue of Radio Times. "But at relatively short notice she had to withdraw."

Exactly how short? "I can't say, but it was short. We were hopeful right up to the end that we could make it work, but we couldn't."

"I just rewrote the series without Miranda in it, which was sad because we would have loved having her in it... She is part of the CTM family. But it wasn't meant to be."

Despite the late changes, the series is now in the can and will begin airing on Sunday 22nd January, packed full of its usual warmth and heart, and also the kind of grittier social and medical history stories Call the Midwife has become known for.

Among the subjects it is set to tackle are domestic violence, parenting as a disabled person, working conditions for dockers and even female genital mutilation, an issue which, despite having a high profile today, Thomas says Call the Midwife will be sure to show in the proper historical and cultural context of the time.

Call the Midwife series six begins on Sunday 22nd January at 8pm on BBC1

