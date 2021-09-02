Good Girls, starring Christina Hendricks, came to a premature end this summer when US network NBC announced that it wouldn’t be renewing the crime drama for a fifth season.

While the show’s fourth season only recently arrived on Netflix for fans in the UK, the series release was somewhat dampened by the cancellation news.

Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Matthew Lillard all mourned the show on social media, with Hendricks writing: “Well, we gave it our all. We really did. Thank you to our amazing fans through the years for all your passion and support.”

So why was Good Girls cancelled? And could it be picked up by another network? Read on for everything you need to know.

Why was Good Girls cancelled?

While NBC cancelled Good Girls after its fourth series in June, the network originally planned to end the show with a fifth and final season, according to TVLine.

“[We] very much wanted to bring Good Girls back for one more season to close out the story,” an insider told the publication. “But unfortunately we were unable to make the financials work.”

While other sources told the publication that the show’s cancellation came about when negotiations about money and scheduling with star Manny Montana “hit a wall”.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Manny Montana’s representation for comment.

The show had also suffered from dropping ratings, with series four drawing in an average of 1.5 million viewers in comparison to the first season, which premiered to 5.90 viewers in the US.

Will Good Girls be saved by another network?

It’s not completely out of the question for Good Girls to make it to season five on another channel after the show’s cancellation by NBC.

In the past, we’ve seen shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, One Day at a Time, Nashville, Cougar Town and The Expanse saved from cancellation by other networks, while Netflix has given new life to shows like Designated Survivor, Lucifer, Gilmore Girls and most recently, Manifest after big fan-led campaigns.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look as though Netflix will save the day in this instance, with Deadline reporting that Universal Television isn’t planning on shopping the show elsewhere as it had a co-production/international distribution deal with Netflix already and that the streamer had already been considered as an option but it didn’t work out.

