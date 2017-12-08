Marya is Prince Andrei's (James Norton) sister, a kind young woman who has a very tough time living with her distant father on his remote country estate. When Andrei leaves his pregnant wife Lise in her care, she dotes on her and does everything she can for her. While other wealthy women her age have gone out into society, Marya lives in terror of angering her father. She has a tough life, but her religion helps her survive. And in episode two, she shows some impressively strong will.

Who plays her?

Irish singer and actress Jessie Buckley, who came to fame by an unusual route, coming second in BBC talent-show contest I’d Do Anything and subsequently starring in West End show A Little Night Music. Later graduating from RADA, Kerry went on to play various roles on stage and also acted in Endeavour and Rosamunde Pilcher’s Shades of Love on TV.