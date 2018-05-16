His ex-friend Tom Wilson, Tara's sister Alice Moffatt and Alice's husband Rob have all been exposed for their dishonesty, hiding secret affairs, taking undisclosed late-night drives and misleading the police.

So did one of those three do it? Or could our murderer be David's mild-mannered brother Phil? Or... is there some way that David is guilty after all?

As the final episode approaches on Thursday 17th May at 9pm on ITV, let us know what YOU think in the poll below:

