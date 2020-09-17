When is Too Close on TV?

Chernobyl star Emily Watson is following up her recent success in The Third Day with another psychological drama, playing a forensic psychiatrist in ITV’s upcoming three-part drama Too Close.

Advertisement

Based on the novel by Clara Salaman (written under under the pseudonym Natalie Daniels), the drama adaptation will also star Olivier Award winner Denise Gough as the potential criminal Watson’s character must assess – before the two women get ‘too close’ for comfort.

Here’s everything you need to know about Too Close.

When will Too Close air?

Filming on location in London kicked off on 17th September 2020, so the drama will be released on ITV later than initially predicted – with a likely 2021 release date.

What is Too Close about?

The plot concerns a forensic psychiatrist by the name of Emma Robinson, who must assess the criminal suspect Connie – only to fall victim to Connie’s insightful, yet manipulative nature.

By highlighting Emma’s internal insecurities, Connie is able to deflect questions and suggest that perhaps Emma is the worse of the two.

As stated in the official synopsis, “Connie has a searing insight into Emma’s deepest insecurities and starts to brutally exploit them. Their sessions become a complex psychological game with confusing undercurrents.

Ultimately, the sessions are meant to uncover what happened on the night of someone’s death. To do that, Emma must find out the truth around Connie’s complex relationship with her beautiful best friend, Ness, which seemingly “triggered Connie’s despicable behaviour”.

Who is in the cast of Too Close?

Emily Watson (The Book Thief, Apple Tree Yard) takes the lead role of Dr. Emma Robinson, while Denise Gough (Paula) plays the manipulative Connie Mortensen.

Thalissa Teixeira, whose recent credits include Two Weeks to Live and the BBC Two love story Trigonometry, plays Connie’s so-called best friend, Ness Jones.

Other cast members include James Sives, Risteárd Cooper, Chizzy Akudolu, Karl Johnson, Eileen Davies, Nina Wadia and Paul Chahidi.

Advertisement

Too Close will air on ITV – check out what else is on with our TV Guide