Adam (played by James Nesbitt) and his landlady have been happily loved up for the past ten months – living across the hall from one another, they're rarely apart. Adam is keen to move their relationship forwards but will commitment-phobe Tina be on board if the perpetual romantic plans a big gesture?

Karen (Hermione Norris), meanwhile, is launching her new publishing house and its debut novel but while enjoying professional success, can she keep an eye her teenage twins Ellie and Olivia? Will she notice they're not as focused on their exam revision as they should be?

Pete (played by Bafta-nominated John Thomson) has managed to shake off his depression but is looking for more in life than his job as a chauffeur. Meanwhile, 14-year-old Chloe is in need of some extra attention – especially in light of the news last series that Pete isn't her biological father.

And – with Jenny (Fay Ripley) distracted by opportunities at work – can she and Pete maintain their happy marriage or will something give?

Then there's David (Robert Bathurst) who has suffered more knocks than most, his fall from grace seeing him go from giving high-brow financial advice to selling life insurance to unsuspecting pensioners. He's been knocked back by ex-wife Karen – can he get both his professional and love life back on track?

Cold Feet will return to ITV this autumn.