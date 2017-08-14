But what was it? And what did it say?

If you don't mind MAJOR EPISODE 5 PLOT SPOILERS, we shall reveal all.

***SPOILER ALERT***

If you’ve not watched season seven episode five, Eastwatch, then you’d best look away now and come back when you've seen it.

***SPOILER ALERT***

Ok so, this letter is actually one that first appeared in season one, when Ned Stark and his family were all still alive.

It's the one Cersei forced a young and impressionable Sansa to write to her big brother, Robb, telling him that their dad was a traitor and that he should come and bend the knee to Joffrey.

Here's what the scroll actually said:

Robb, I write to you with a heavy heart. Our good king Robert is dead, killed from wounds he took in a boar hunt. Father has been charged with treason. He conspired with Robert's brothers against my beloved Joffrey and tried to steal his throne. The Lannisters are treating me very well and provide me with every comfort. I beg you: come to King's Landing, swear fealty to King Joffrey and prevent any strife between the great houses of Lannister and Stark.

Now Robb and Maester Luwin weren't long figuring out that Sansa must have been pressured into writing such a letter but we're guessing Littlefinger is banking on Arya not seeing through it. He's clearly feeling threatened by the miniature assassin's return to Winterfell and has planted the scroll for her to find.

"Arya is very used to being more clever and more stealthy, and smarter than any of the people she's up against, but she hasn't dealt with Littlefinger for a while. She gets roped into spying on somebody who's actually leading her by the nose to something that he wants her to have. He's looking for a way to prevent this sister bond from developing further because the tighter they are the more definitively he is caught on the outside of it" said showrunner D.B. Weiss.

"On the Sansa end of the relationship he's seen the opening and now all he needs to do is give Arya a cause to display real rage towards Sansa. And, he knows full well that with what's going on in Sansa's head with regards to Arya and how dangerous she is, when Arya starts to act dangerous, and act angry, he knows where Sansa is going to turn."

Will Arya and Sansa end up at each other's throats? Or will Littlefinger find that his neck's on the line?

We'll have to wait until season 7 episode 6 to find out.

Game of Thrones Season 7