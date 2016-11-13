Here's what you can expect from the five part show:

It’s 1943 in a small, rainy, muddy, lakeside community in Northern Ireland. The war is at its height, bombers drone overhead and American airmen cause havoc among the locals.

If you were in any doubt that these likely lads are actually American airmen, the soundtrack accompanies their arrival with brash dance band music, as the arrival of American airmen in any given British film or television series is always heralded.

In this creaky romance lovely Englishwoman Rose Coyne (Hattie Morahan) who runs the local shop and bar with her Irish husband (Single-Handed’s Owen McDonnell) meets a handsome, Tennyson-quoting American airforce captain (Aaron Staton, Ken in Mad Men) as she takes a walk by the water. I’m fairly sure I can see where this is going and so, doubtless, will you.

Her pretty, dewy-eyed, teenage daughter, meanwhile, catches the attention of a courtly lieutenant at a ceilidh. -Alison Graham

What time is My Mother and Other Strangers on TV?

The new BBC drama broadcasts at 9pm on BBC1 on Sunday 13th November