Hanna is still in text-only contact with her lover’s informant “Inez”, whom she, understandably enough, thinks is a woman, but we know is in fact her son Chippen. The pair get on much better as text buddies than they do as mother and son (she, you will remember, arrested him for drug-dealing and he was banged up for two years).

Before We Die doesn’t exactly forge a new police drama template, but it’s pacey and Hanna is a good (if flawed, of course) and efficient heroine.

Review by Alison Graham

When is the third episode on TV?

If you're already in love with the series, you’re in luck – you won’t have to wait until next week as the whole lot will be immediately available on All 4.

Who’s in the cast?

Hanna Svensson heads the show as detective Marie Richardson. She joins Magnus Krepper (Bjorn), Sofia Ledarp (Tina), Sofia Ledarp (Fausta) and Richard Forsgren (Magnus).