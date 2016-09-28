The song comes from Birdy and is titled Hear You Calling – it makes an appearance on her third album Beautiful Lies which reached number 4 in the UK charts earlier this year.

From Hampshire, England and aged just 20, Birdy first burst onto the scene in 2011 when, as a 14-year-old, her cover of Bon Iver's Skinny Love peaked at number 17 in the UK and hit the top five around the world. She's perhaps best known for 2013's Wings which reached number eight and her version of People Help the People by Cherry Ghost made an appearance in Our Girl series one.

Listen to the full version of Hear You Calling below:

Our Girl continues on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1