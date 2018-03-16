And if you came away thinking it sounded like a creepy invocation of childhood, that was intentional – according to production staff the theme was supposed to sound a bit like a lullaby with a darker edge.

And if you're ALSO thinking that the theme sounds a bit different from week to week, you have a good ear – in episode 1 the theme music was played on an instrument called a celeste, which resembles a piano but makes a sound more like glockenspiel (albeit with a slightly softer noise).

However, future weeks used a string arrangement instead, with the childlike celeste version only returning for the finale. They saved the best 'til last, we suppose.