Specifically, the moment where Ser Davos delivers that shivering line, "I’ve never been much of a fighter. Apologies for what you’re about to see.”

In the clip (watch below from 1:49 in), it becomes clear that Davos is preparing to defend Jon Snow's body from the Night's Watch outside.

Snow's direwolf is there too, sounding decidedly unimpressed by all that door hammering.

More like this

Why is Davos preparing to wield Jon's Valyrian sword and protect a cold dead man? Could it be, as we've suggested before, that he's trying to bring Jon's body back to Melisandre so that she can make him very un-dead?

It's still all conjecture, but if Cunningham's teasing Conan interview is anything to go by, his role in this whole "great game" is going to be very important indeed.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones season six returns on 24th April on HBO and Sky Atlantic.