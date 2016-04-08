What does Davos Seaworth want with Jon Snow's body in brand new Game of Thrones season 6 clip?
He may never have been much of a fighter, but old Davos is definitely willing to do a lot to stop the Night's Watch getting their hands on the Lord Commander's body
Why is Davos Seaworth willing to give his life to protect Jon Snow's dead body?
US chat show host Conan O'Brien was lucky enough to get his hands on a brand new season six clip during an interview with Thrones star Liam Cunningham, and it helped put into context a key scene from the new series trailer.
Specifically, the moment where Ser Davos delivers that shivering line, "I’ve never been much of a fighter. Apologies for what you’re about to see.”
In the clip (watch below from 1:49 in), it becomes clear that Davos is preparing to defend Jon Snow's body from the Night's Watch outside.
Snow's direwolf is there too, sounding decidedly unimpressed by all that door hammering.
Why is Davos preparing to wield Jon's Valyrian sword and protect a cold dead man? Could it be, as we've suggested before, that he's trying to bring Jon's body back to Melisandre so that she can make him very un-dead?
It's still all conjecture, but if Cunningham's teasing Conan interview is anything to go by, his role in this whole "great game" is going to be very important indeed.
Game of Thrones season six returns on 24th April on HBO and Sky Atlantic.