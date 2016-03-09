We’re still not 100% that we’ve seen the last of Jon yet if we’re honest, but even if we have it looks like there will be plenty more to enjoy from the Seven Kingdoms this year, from religious uprisings and deadly battle scenes to a new status quo for characters like Daenerys and Cersei.

All that, AND a bit where Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) meets the Night’s King in some sort of dream battle. Frankly, by the end of this exciting series we probably won’t even remember who that Jon guy was.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones will air on Sky Atlantic on the 24th April