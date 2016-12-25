Were you happy with how things turned out? And did the Christmas special get you excited for series six, plus the three extra series which have now been commissioned - taking the show all the way to 2020?

Initially it looked like the BBC1 Christmas special would feature Miranda Hart as Chummy, but she was forced to pull out "with a heavy heart" due to scheduling conflicts. Did you miss her?

And what did you make of guest star Sinead Cusack as Dr Myra Fitzsimmons, who runs the threatened Hope Clinic?

More like this

Did you enjoy taking a trip with Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter), Nurse Crane (Linda Basset), Sister Winifred (Victoria Yeates), Shelagh Turner (Laura Main), Dr Turner (Stephen McGann), Tom (Jack Ashton), the ever-glamorous Trixie (Helen George), Barbara (Charlotte Ritchie) and Fred (Cliff Parisi), or would you have preferred to see them on home turf at Christmas?

Advertisement

We would love to know your thoughts - share them in the comment box below!