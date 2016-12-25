But first, a Christmas special – with stars Helen George and Charlotte Ritchie – takes the midwives on tour for the first time as they visit South Africa for an episode set in a mission clinic in the Eastern Cape.

Speaking at the launch of the festive episode, Moore said the order of three series "underlines our commitment to Britain's most popular drama series."

"There is so much rich material – medical, social and emotional – to be explored," added Thomas in a statement. "We have now delivered well over 100 babies on screen and, like those babies, the stories keep on coming."