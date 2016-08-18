A statement from the show added: “We can confirm that Chummy will now not be returning in Series 6 of Call the Midwife. Filming has been going brillianatly over the summer, and we look forward to bringing our fans exciting and emotional new stories from Nonnatus House at Christmas, and in early 2017.”

Saying she was “truly sad”, Hart went on to offer some crumbs of comfort, reminding fans of all the excitement and new stars they had to look forward to.

Still, we’ll all still be sad not to see Chummy absent from the action in both the Christmas special and next year's sixth series. Fingers crossed she can be reborn into the show at a later date.

More like this

Advertisement

Call the Midwife will return to BBC One this Christmas