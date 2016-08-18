Sad news, Chummy fans – Miranda Hart will NOT be returning to Call the Midwife after all
Despite an earlier announcement that her character would return, the comedian and actor says she can’t make her schedule work
Well here’s some Call the Midwife news that could just ruin your Christmas a whole four months early. After an announcement in April that longstanding CTM character Chummy (played by Miranda Hart) would be back after a series-long absence for 2016’s festive special, fans of the BBC period drama were eagerly awaiting her return – but now it seems like it won’t be happening after all.
Taking to her Twitter account Hart broke the news to her fans, explaining that despite wanting to rejoin Nonnatus house she was just too booked up and couldn’t make it work.
A statement from the show added: “We can confirm that Chummy will now not be returning in Series 6 of Call the Midwife. Filming has been going brillianatly over the summer, and we look forward to bringing our fans exciting and emotional new stories from Nonnatus House at Christmas, and in early 2017.”
Saying she was “truly sad”, Hart went on to offer some crumbs of comfort, reminding fans of all the excitement and new stars they had to look forward to.
Still, we’ll all still be sad not to see Chummy absent from the action in both the Christmas special and next year's sixth series. Fingers crossed she can be reborn into the show at a later date.
Call the Midwife will return to BBC One this Christmas