The series follows the staff and pupils of a comprehensive school, tackling a wide range of societal issues that will include mental health, racism, the cost-of-living crisis and being LGBTQ+ in the upcoming episodes.

The trailer for the second season of BBC One's Waterloo Road revival is here, hinting at the first sparks of romance between school canteen worker Nicky Walters (Kym Marsh) and caretaker Donte Charles (Adam Thomas).

However, the show is also known for having lighter moments, with the BBC synopsis revealing that "love is in the air this term as new couples get together and hidden feelings come to the surface".

The new trailer has fans speculating whether caretaker Donte, who lost his wife in a tragic car accident earlier in the series, could find love again from new character Nicky Walters. Watch now:

Longtime fans will also be excited to see the return of former deputy head Andrew Treneman (Jamie Glover), whose intentions remain unknown for the time being.

Meanwhile, Waterloo Road looks to be channelling Heartstopper with its own LGBTQ+ romance between two students – Preston Walters (Noah Valentine) and Khalil 'Kai' Sharif (Adam Ali) – which we also get a glimpse of here.

Another major storyline will involve new boy Myles Massey (Osian Morgan), who struggles to return to mainstream education after being dropped by a football academy and won't be shy about his dissatisfaction.

Waterloo Road returned in January from an eight-year hiatus, after enjoying a resurgence in popularity while people were stuck at home during the first COVID lockdown.

The show has proved particularly popular with younger viewers aged 16-34, with whom it has become the BBC's second-biggest drama title of the year (behind only the juggernaut Happy Valley).

Waterloo Road returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 16th May. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

