And that's on top of two upcoming runs which have already been filmed and will be making their way to screens this September and early next year – so fans definitely won't have cause to complain about a lack of new episodes.

Executive producer Cameron Roach said he was "incredibly thrilled" about the news and added that the commitment "underlines the show's ability to not only be a compelling entertaining drama for a younger audience, but to also serve as a true talent incubator across the craft skills for a new generation of crew and cast".

He added: "We have been so energised by the audience's reaction to the show, and our first-hand experience of outreach work with numerous partners, and their level of engagement, really demonstrates the continued importance and power of the show."

Meanwhile, the BBC's director of drama Lindsay Salt said that she was "delighted" to make the announcement and commented that it was "incredibly rewarding to see Waterloo Road go from strength to strength."

Waterloo Road initially aired on BBC One from 2006 until 2015, and made a return to screens in January 2023 after becoming popular with viewers on BBC iPlayer during lockdown.

Throughout its run the show has tackled a number of real-life topics affecting teens, families, and school staff while also making a commitment to investing in creative talent in the North of England.

The next season will see Jason Manford join the cast as new headteacher Steve Savage and Saira Choudhry (No Offence) as maths teacher Nisha Chandra, while a number of new students will also be added to the cast played by Olly Rhodes (The Last Kingdom), Sonya Nisa (Damsel), Miya Ocego (Wreck), Danny Murphy (The Parts You Lose), Matthew Khan (A Good Girl's Guide to Murder) and Nathan Wood.

Returning characters include Adam Thomas (Donte Charles) and Kym Marsh (Nicky Walters), alongside the teaching staff played by James Baxter (Joe Casey), Jo Coffey (Wendy Whitwell), Shauna Shim (Valerie Chambers), Neil Fitzmaurice (Neil Guthrie), Rachel Leskovac (Coral Walker), and Katherine Pearce (Amy Spratt).

Meanwhile actors returning as students include: Aabay Noor Ali (Mollie "Mog" Richardson), Alicia Forde (Kelly-Jo Rafferty), Chiamaka (ChiChi) Ulebor (Shola Aku), Francesco Piacentini-Smith (Dean Weever), Hattie Dynevor (Libby Guthrie), Liam Scholes (Noel McManus), Lucy Eleanor Begg (Caz Williams), Maisey Robinson (Portia Weever), Noah Valentine (Preston Walters), Summer Violet Bird (Tonya Walters), Thapelo Ray (Dwayne Jackson), Tillie Amartey (Stacey "Stace" Neville), and Zak Sutcliffe ("Schuey" Weever).

Waterloo Road seasons 1 to 13 are currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

