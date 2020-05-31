The show's official synopsis reads, "The drama tells the remarkable story of how ordinary people and public services reacted to a crisis on their doorstep, displaying extraordinary heroism as their city became the focus of an unprecedented national emergency.

"The Salisbury Poisonings captures the bravery, resilience and, in some cases, personal tragedy of the unsuspecting locals, who faced a situation of unimaginable horror so close to home."

Written by Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn, the drama will be stripped across three consecutive nights on 14th, 15th and 16th June on BBC One at 9pm.

