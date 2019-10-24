Although the BBC hasn’t revealed their roles, the broadcaster has announced Britannia’s Annabel Scholey, This is England’s Johnny Harris and Ripper Street’s MyAnna Burin have also joined.

Additional castings include Ron Cook (Hot Fuzz), Stella Gonet (Holby City), Faye McKeever (Trollied), Kimberley Nixon (Fresh Meat) and Duncan Pow (Black Mirror’s Hated in the Nation).

Specialist officers approach the bench where the Skripals were found (Getty)

The drama will focus on the impact of the nerve agent attack, which targeted former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. The BBC said of the show: “Salisbury captures the bravery, resilience and, in some cases, personal tragedy of the unsuspecting locals who faced a situation of unimaginable horror so close to home.”

Writing duo Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn added: “It’s a privilege to be able to tell the story of people who were deeply affected by the events in Salisbury. During our months of research, we have been humbled to hear their stories, and to be able to tell them in this drama.”

And Laurence Bowen, executive producer, said: “This is a story we all think we know, but the truth of what people experienced and of the local response to the chemical attack, is shocking and humbling in equal measure.”

While there is no news when the BBC Two drama will air, filming for Salisbury is now underway.