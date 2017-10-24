Check out the action-packed trailer below:

O'Connell stars as Roy Goode, an outlaw on the run from his former gang – which is led by Daniels' Frank Griffin. Goode seeks refuge with hardened widow Alice Fletcher (Dockery) in the isolated, female-governed mining town of La Belle, New Mexico. When word spreads that Griffin and his crew are on the way, the women prepare themselves for a fiery battle.

Godless is set for a seven-episode run, which will be available on Netflix from 22nd November.