The advert, called Sweet Suspicion: A Waitrose Mystery, marks the start of the retailer's festive plans.

We join a family of food lovers who are getting ready for Christmas Day, only for them to discover that the No. 1 Waitrose Red Velvet Bauble Dessert has gone missing!

An amateur detective, played by Succession's Matthew Macfadyen, sets about finding who took the yummy dessert.

Was it Grandma? Samira? Or someone completely hidden in plain sight?

Joe Wilkinson (Afterlife), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education), Sian Clifford (Fleabag), Dustin Demri-Burns (Slow Horses) and Eryl Maynard (Agatha Christie's Miss Marple) join Macfadyen in the star-studded two-part advert.

Speaking of his detective role, Macfadyen said: "I wonder if my extensive repertoire of past detective roles led to me to this very moment – starring in this wonderful Waitrose whodunnit.

"Working with such a great cast on such a fun project for Christmas was such a joy. I think together, we have created a story that will have the public speculating over who the pud thief really is!"

Nathan Ansell, customer director at Waitrose, added: "For the first time, we’re keeping Waitrose customers guessing with a 'whodunnit' festive crime drama featuring a stellar cast for this year’s Christmas ad.

"Our Christmas campaign is all about how Waitrose (Christmas) food is so good, you can't wait to get your hands on it, so we’ve showcased the very best of our delicious range while also adding a touch of festive fun and sparkle.

"Was it Uncle Phil? Was it Fig the cat? You’ll have to wait and see!"

