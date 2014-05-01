The 12 covers, created to mark the epic half-century of the BBC sci-fi series, each feature a different incarnation of the Time Lord, and join up to make a stunning alien landscape, populated with some of the Doctor's deadliest foes (see below).

They're nominated in the Professional Publishers Association's prestigious Cover of the Year award, alongside the likes of Stylist, Country Life and Esquire... And that's were you lot come in.

You can vote for Doctor Who once EVERY DAY until the 6 June

FYI, if you like Doctor Who and love voting for things, the Doctor Who 50th anniversary episode The Day of The Doctor is also up for the Bafta Radio Times Audience Award. Handily, you can vote for that here.

