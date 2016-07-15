Vote for the best Game of Thrones moment of all time
From the very first episode up until the end of season 6, we've assembled a shortlist of Game of Thrones' most amazing scenes - and now we need you to help pick a winner
Last month Game of Thrones finished for another year, and with the news that the next series might be delayed due to the need for worse weather to film in (yes, really), we’re turning back to the series so far to fill the Westeros-shaped void in our lives.
But what would be the best Game of Thrones moment to re-watch first, we wondered. Would an early season one death prepare us for more tragedy in season seven, or would a piece of political intrigue in season three get us ready for Littlefinger’s next scheme? Or would we be better served just watching Brienne fight the Hound over and over again?
We just couldn’t make up our minds – so then we decided to turn it over to you. We need you to vote for your favourite Game of Thrones moment of all time, from way back in season one all the way to the most recent episodes.
Vote for your favourite Game of Thrones season 1 moment
Vote for your favourite Game of Thrones season 2 moment
Vote for your favourite Game of Thrones season 3 moment
Vote for your favourite Game of Thrones season 4 moment
Vote for your favourite Game of Thrones season 5 moment
Vote for your favourite Game of Thrones season 6 moment
Above you will see links to polls for each individual season where you’ll be reminded of some great scenes and asked to vote for your favourite (you can vote more than once), and at some point in the coming weeks we’ll pick a top 10 based on which moments got the MOST votes.
In other words, more than one moment from a season can make it to the final 10, so don’t worry if your favourite is in strong company – it’ll still have a chance to make the final 10, before you vote to decide the overall winner at a later date.
So without further ado, follow those links and get voting! Hopefully we’ll soon have some idea of what we need to make it through this long night.
Game of Thrones will return next year