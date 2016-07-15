We just couldn’t make up our minds – so then we decided to turn it over to you. We need you to vote for your favourite Game of Thrones moment of all time, from way back in season one all the way to the most recent episodes.

Above you will see links to polls for each individual season where you’ll be reminded of some great scenes and asked to vote for your favourite (you can vote more than once), and at some point in the coming weeks we’ll pick a top 10 based on which moments got the MOST votes.

In other words, more than one moment from a season can make it to the final 10, so don’t worry if your favourite is in strong company – it’ll still have a chance to make the final 10, before you vote to decide the overall winner at a later date.

More like this

So without further ado, follow those links and get voting! Hopefully we’ll soon have some idea of what we need to make it through this long night.

Advertisement

Game of Thrones will return next year