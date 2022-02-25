And in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com , stars Leo Suter and Sam Corlett – who play legendary Vikings Harald Hardrada and Leif Eriksson respectively in the Vikings: Valhalla cast – picked out one scene in particular that will live long in the memory for both of them.

It's fair to say that the new Vikings spin-off series Vikings: Valhalla contains its fair share of memorable moments – from seafaring sequences to rousing speeches to epic battles.

"There's one in the first episode, we call it the amphitheater scene," Suter explained. "It's Harald giving this speech to the whole army as it's in danger of breaking.

"And we shot that on a moonlit night in a beautiful part of Ireland, and to hear the full army... because they respond with a roar, and that sort of echoed through the hills.

"And that was a real adrenaline-pulsing moment, hairs on the back of the neck kind of thing. Those rousing speeches, they're great fun – you've got to give them your all because you've got to get 1,000 supporting artists to support you."

Corlett echoed Suter's sentiments, explaining that he enjoyed watching the characters develop during filming and marking this scene out as a major turning point for Harald.

"It was cool to see the evolution of those [characters] and the expression of those. In particular, Leo in that amphitheater scene, which, like, being there gives me goosebumps and watching it cut together so well by our editing team.

"Like, when he screams out 'Viking blood', I got goosebumps – it was cool to be there and feel it and then see the finished product. It's really cool."

Vikings: Valhalla is airing now on Netflix.

