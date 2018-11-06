Over the course of the last two nights, we found out the truth about Johannes’ forbidden love, Marin’s romantic past and even who the Miniaturist really was (a departure from the book) – and it’s fair to say that viewers at home were eating it up like delicious, delicious herring.

And RadioTimes.com readers agreed with this positive assessment, with 80% of voters in a poll about the episode concluding that the BBC adaptation lived up to Jessie Burton’s 2014 novel admirably.

Still, not everybody was happy. Some viewers complained that the ending, which saw Nella confront the titular Miniaturist (Emily Berrington) was confusing, never really explaining how she had such a forensic knowledge of the Brandt family’s travails.

But with that said, this departure from the original book (where Nella never actually meets the Miniaturist or finds out why she’s doing what she does) was generally more popular with viewers than the novel’s more ambiguous ending, with 57% of voters in a RadioTimes.com preferring to know who the Miniaturist really was.

And even if you were still confused, author Jessie Burton was on hand to try and help clear things up…

There you go - clear as day. Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re just off to watch the last 15 minutes again, JUST to make sure we understood the whole thing…

