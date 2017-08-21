Writer and director Peter Kosminsky defended his reasons for humanising IS fighters, and argued that The State would help people to understand the nuance of a complex issue.

He had said that the C4 drama would “confront the fact that terrible things are done by people who are not inherently evil”, although many viewers criticised the broadcaster for airing the drama in the wake of last week's terror attack in Barcelona.

Some felt the drama was “glamourising” radicalisation…

More like this

Others, meanwhile, praised The State and argued that the series was “eye opening”…

However, some viewers who did enjoy it added that it would have been more useful to have a drama which delved into the past of those who are radicalised, to try and find out what drove them to make this decision in the first place…

Advertisement

The State continues on Channel 4 at 10pm tonight