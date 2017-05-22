The first sneak peek sees the Queen and her husband at the baptism of their baby daughter, who was born in the series one finale.

Little Victoria (named for her mother) would go on to become the German Empress and Queen of Prussia, but for now she’ll serve as a rather interesting new addition to the cast. Especially given Queen Victoria’s famous distaste for motherhood.

Season two will see the young queen struggling with her new maternal responsibilities, while Albert takes to fatherhood like a duck to water.

More like this

Creator Daisy Goodwin told RadioTimes.com that the course of true love "does not run smooth" for the couple, adding that we need not fear Jenna Coleman being re-cast, unlike The Crown's Claire Foy who will leave the Netflix drama at the end of season two.

There’ll be eight episodes in the upcoming second season, featuring Dame Diana Rigg and Line of Duty’s Martin Compston in new roles.

And we’ll all be keeping our fingers crossed for the return of Rufus Sewell’s Lord Melbourne.

Advertisement

Victoria is due to return to ITV in the autumn, with a two-hour Christmas special following in December.