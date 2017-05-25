“I think we’ve got quite a long way to go before we need to re-cast Jenna; we’re moving quite slowly through the 1840s,” Goodwin explained at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.

“We haven’t even caught up with her real age,” she continued, “so I think Jenna will be on our screens for some time to come”.

Coleman’s definitely sure to star in the ITV drama for at least another series (series two is currently filming) and a Christmas special will take her right the way through to the end of 2017.

More like this

Advertisement

Goodwin hasn’t ruled out the possibility of continuing Victoria’s tale in a third series either, meaning we could well still be bowing to Queen Coleman for many years to come.