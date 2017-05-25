"The course of true love does not run smooth" in Victoria series two
Daisy Goodwin says the course of true love won’t run smooth for Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes
When last we saw Queen Victoria on ITV she’d just given birth to a baby girl but when we catch up with her in series two the monarch won’t exactly be playing house.
“Victoria and Albert are facing the challenge of being new parents and Victoria is not very keen on motherhood,” series creator Daisy Goodwin told RadioTimes.com at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.
But it sounds as though her lack of maternal instincts won’t be the only thing troubling the queen when she returns to our TV screens.
“The situation in the country is very dicey, there’s the biggest depression there’s been for twenty years, there are political movements calling for the abolition of the monarchy, there’s unrest in Ireland, there is all kinds of, there’s warfare in Afghanistan, it all sounds quite familiar, doesn’t it?”, Goodwin teased.
“It’s a time of great unrest, personal unrest and political unrest. What could possibly go wrong?”
We can’t wait to find out.
And to see if Rufus Sewell's Lord M might actually return...