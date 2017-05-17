Seeing as Traill was a Scotsman, the role will most likely see Compston speaking in his native accent. This will be new to many Line of Duty fans, who are used to watching him as Londoner DS Steve Arnott in the cop drama.

Filming for Victoria is currently underway, and Compston will be starring alongside Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes who are reprising their roles as Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

French actor Bruno Wolkowitch, from Gallic political drama Spin, will also guest-star as French King Louis Philippe, who Queen Victoria visits on her first outing to France.

Victoria series two sees the Queen face the new challenge of motherhood. Picking up six weeks after the first series ended, it establishes Victoria as a working mother, trying to balance her responsibilities as both parent and Queen. But with Prince Albert still struggling to find a role for himself, there is an inevitable power struggle between husband and wife.

Other talent joining the cast includes Dame Diana Rigg (Game Of Thrones) Emerald Fennell (Call the Midwife), Jo Stone-Fewings (The Hollow Crown), Leo Suter (Maleficent) and Michael Maloney (Paranoid).

The second series will have eight episodes, followed by a two-hour Christmas special.