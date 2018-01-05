Clips show the distraught monarch crying and thumping at the ice... who is in trouble? Could it be keen ice-skater Prince Albert?

But despite these sombre scenes there will be plenty of fun in this two-hour ITV special.

There are Christmas trees and kisses and happy children playing in the snow. There are servants dancing, a grand performance at the theatre and even a ring sliding onto the ring finger of a left hand – could this be a proposal? Perhaps the story ends well for Albert's syphilitic brother Ernest and his love interest Harriet?

It also appears that this episode will dive into the history of Sara Forbes Bonetta, a daughter of West African royalty who was orphaned and enslaved before becoming Queen Victoria's godchild. We see her spending Christmas with her godmother and Nancy Skerrett and revelling in the British snow...

The Victoria Christmas special will air on 25th December at 9pm on ITV