However while talking to Dr Paula Bennett (Sarah Kameela Impey) at the crime scene, she had to explain why she was missing her right hand man, DS Aiden Healy (Kenny Doughty).

Vera revealed he's actually moved to Perth in Australia – something which came of complete surprise to her.

She announced that his partner's sister lives out there, and his wife thought it would be a nice challenge for them to join her.

Kenny Doughty and Brenda Blethyn as Aiden and Vera.

Aiden was last seen in the Christmas special, The Rising Tide.

Speaking about his decision to leave Vera, Doughty said: "I made the decision before we started filming series 12. That was initially going to be the four films screened at the start of 2023.

"But then halfway through filming they said, 'Can we do a Christmas special as well?' So it was a long goodbye, with The Rising Tide being my last episode, filmed in November and December 2022.

Read more:

"There were lots of personal and professional reasons why I wanted to move on. I have loved doing Vera, 100 per cent. It has been a life-changing job for so many reasons. Including working with Brenda Blethyn and in the North East. I feel like an honorary Geordie.

"There is also a real family connection to the crew, who I’m still in touch with."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Vera continues next Sunday on ITV at 8pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub. You can buy the first of Ann Cleeves's Vera novels online.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.