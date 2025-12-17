The release date has been confirmed for upcoming Prime Video thriller Vanished, which was first announced back in May and stars Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) and Sam Claflin (Peaky Blinders).

The four-part series will officially debut on Friday 27th February 2026, with all the episodes being made available at once on Prime Video.

This is the case for viewers in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, while those in the US, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands and Latin America will be able to watch new episodes weekly, starting on Sunday 1st February 2026 on MGM+.

News of the thriller's release date was announced alongside the release of a set of images, giving us our first look at Cuoco and Claflin in character.

Sam Claflin and Kaley Cuoco in Vanished, holding hands on a bridge, with a city in the background.
Sam Claflin and Kaley Cuoco in Vanished. Bruno Calvo/AGC Studios/Fragile Films/Prime Video

The synopsis for Vanished says: "When a couple’s trip to Paris takes a dark turn with the sudden disappearance of her boyfriend Tom (Claflin) aboard a train to the south of France, Alice (Cuoco) is plunged into a web of intrigue and danger, uncovering shocking secrets about the man she thought she knew.

Kaley Cuoco in Vanished, wearing a brown coat and stood outside.
Kaley Cuoco in Vanished. Bruno Calvo/AGC Studios/Fragile Films/Prime Video

"Additional cast includes Karin Viard (Polisse), Matthias Schweighöfer (Oppenheimer), Simon Abkarian (Casino Royale) and Dar Zuzovsky (The Saints)."

Sam Claflin and Kaley Cuoco in Vanished. They are kissing, she is wearing a shirt and he is wearing trunks. They are on a beach.
Sam Claflin and Kaley Cuoco in Vanished. Bruno Calvo/AGC Studios/Fragile Films/Prime Video

The series, which was created by David Hilton and Preston Thompson, was filmed in France, in and around Marseille and Paris.

When Vanished was first announced, Tushar Jindal, head of content acquisitions at Prime Video UK, said in a statement: "With Kaley and Sam leading an incredible cast, this gripping thriller will keep viewers guessing at every turn.

Sam Claflin and Kaley Cuoco in Vanished, holding hands on a bridge, with a city in the background. Their heads are together and he has his hands to her face.
Sam Claflin and Kaley Cuoco in Vanished. Bruno Calvo/AGC Studios/Fragile Films/Prime Video

"We’re delighted to bring Vanished to Prime Video in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada and we can’t wait for audiences to be swept up in the mystery."

Vanished will stream on Prime Videoyou can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

