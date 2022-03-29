Unforgotten auctions day on set as extra in aid of Ukraine

Chris Lang took to Twitter to share the fundraising initiative, telling Unforgotten fans that they can bid for the chance to be an extra on the show for a minimum of £500.

The creator of ITV's Unforgotten has announced that he's auctioning a day on the set of season 5 to raise money for Ukraine.

"In aid of #Ukraine we're auctioning a day (19th April) on our London set, as an extra (+guest)," Lang wrote.

"To bid (minimum £500) let me know by tweet, we'll follow each other & then you can make a PRIVATE bid by DM," he added. "Auction ends midnight tomorrow #UnforgottenAuction."

Funds raised will be donated to a cause helping Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion, which has been ongoing since February.

Filming on the fifth season of Unforgotten is currently underway, with the show announcing Sinéad Keenan as Nicola Walker's replacement on the drama earlier this month.

Walker, who played Cassie Stuart on Unforgotten, left the show at the end of season 4, with her character being killed off.

Keenan – who is best known for her roles in Little Boy Blue, Deep Water and Doctor Who – will be joining the cast as Sunny Khan's (Sanjeev Bhaskar) new partner Jessica James, a DCI whose journey on season 5 begins with an unforeseen and devastating introduction to her family life.

