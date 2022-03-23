Bhaskar, who will reprise his role as DI Sunny Khan, posted the image on Twitter on Tuesday 22nd March, alongside the caption: "Back on the case. Case on the back. #unforgotten #unforgotten5 #sunnysbackpack."

Sanjeev Bhaskar has shared an on-set photo of himself back in character as the backpack-toting Sunny for Unforgotten season 5.

Filming on the new run of the ITV crime drama got under way earlier this month.

The series included a devastating twist last season, after Nicola Walker's Cassie Stuart died at the end of season 4 in a car accident.

It's since been confirmed that Sinéad Keenan will be joining the Unforgotten cast as Sunny Khan's (Sanjeev Bhaskar) new replacement partner.

Keenan will play DCI Jessica James, who is set to have a difficult start on her first day on the job, following a tragic event in her personal life.

Keenan said: “I have long been an admirer of Chris Lang’s work so I am absolutely delighted to be joining the Unforgotten team.

"I’m very much looking forward to working with the extraordinary cast led by the brilliant and incredibly lovely Sanjeev Bhaskar. And I’m hoping that if I play my cards right I might even get to take a peek in Sunny’s backpack!”

In a previous RadioTimes.com exclusive, Unforgotten creator Lang teased Nicola Walker's replacement for season 5. "Having a new character alongside Sunny Khan will give it a different energy and you always need to be looking for that every single season," he said.

