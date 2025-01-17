The original Twin Peaks followed the investigations of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) as he investigated the murder of high-school student and homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), and was created by David Lynch and Mark Frost.

In honour of the late Lynch, who sadly passed away this week, you might be wondering how to watch Twin Peaks in the UK. Read on for everything you need to know about the latest streaming options for the franchise.

How to watch Twin Peaks in the UK

Julee Cruise in Twin Peaks. CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

The first two seasons of Twin Peaks are available to stream on Paramount Plus, and can also be bought from digital retailers including Apple and Prime Video.

The Twin Peaks: From Z to A box set is also available to buy on Amazon.

Originally released on Blu-ray in 2019, Twin Peaks: From Z to A was limited to just 25,000 copies worldwide.

The box set features all three seasons of Twin Peaks, as well as the reboot series Twin Peaks: The Return, the feature film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, and 27 hours of bonus features from across all three seasons.

Where can I watch Twin Peaks: The Return?

Kyle Maclachlan in Twin Peaks: The Return. Showtime

Twin Peaks: The Return is available to stream on NOW and can also be bought on digital platforms including Apple and Prime Video.

