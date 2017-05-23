For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Sheryl Lee – Laura Palmer

The murder victim at the heart of the Twin Peaks mystery, the tragic high school sweetheart was involved in drugs, prostitution and much worse. Lee played Laura's cousin Maddy Ferguson too, who also met a violent end at the hands of the demonic Bob.

Kyle MacLachlan – Agent Dale Cooper

A rigorous FBI investigator who was determined to find Laura’s killer, but with an irrepressible boyish enthusiasm for the homespun appeal of the town of Twin Peaks. Will he still have it when he returns to Twin Peaks 25 years later? Last time we saw Cooper, it looked as if he had been possessed by the evil spirit Bob...

Sherilyn Fenn – Audrey Horne

The whip-smart daughter of the richest man in town was a big fan of Agent Cooper's and landed a job at local bordello One Eyed Jack’s in her attempts to get to the truth about Laura. She was last seen in hospital having somehow survived a bomb blast at the Twin Peaks Savings and Loan.

Dana Ashbrook – Bobby Briggs

Laura’s drug-dealing bad-boy former boyfriend – but at least his love for diner waitress Shelly seemed real. When we left them, Bobby was suggesting marriage might be on the cards.

Mädchen Amick – Shelly Johnson

The sweet-natured waitress at the Double R Diner, Shelly made a mistake when she married the abusive Leo Johnson but after he was shot she looked to have found true love with Bobby Briggs.

James Marshall – James Hurley

The high school’s lone wolf, but without a bad bone in his body, James had been Laura’s lover but later found solace with her best friend Donna. Rarely seen without his beloved motorcycle.

Everett McGill – Ed Hurley

James's uncle, a real stand-up guy. Ed regretted not having married his high school sweetheart Norma but stuck with wife Nadine despite her eccentric ways and quick temper – although their relationship status was a bit up in the air when we last saw them.

Wendy Robie – Nadine Hurley

A one-eyed control freak with superhuman strength, a short fuse and some strange ideas. Nadine had a fling with high school student Mike, but after a bang on the head at the end of the series, may now be back to normal. Or what passes for normal when it comes to Nadine...

Peggy Lipton – Norma Jennings

The kind-hearted owner of the Double R Diner, purveyor of that famous cherry pie and "damn fine coffee!" Norma was having an affair with her high school sweetheart Ed Hurley.

Ray Wise – Leland Palmer

Laura Palmer's grieving father was revealed to have been possessed by the evil demon Bob, who forced him to rape and murder her before killing himself. We know he's back for season three so will he appear in flashbacks, dream sequences or as another character – in Twin Peaks, anything's possible.

More returning cast

Grace Zabriskie – Sarah Palmer

Michael Horse – Tommy "Hawk" Hill

Catherine E Coulson – the Log Lady

Harry Goaz – Deputy Andy Brennan

Kimmy Roberston – Lucy Moran

Gary Hershberger – Mike Nelson

Richard Beymer – Ben Horne

Russ Tamblyn – Dr Jacoby

Miguel Ferrer – Albert Rosenfield

David Lynch – Chief Gordon Cole

David Duchovny – Denise Bryson

Carel Struycken – the Giant

Warren Frost – Doc Hayward

David Patrick Kelly – Jerry Horne

Robert Forster – Sheriff Harry S Truman

Phoebe Augustine – Ronette Pulaski

Al Strobel – MIKE

Julee Cruise – Roadhouse singer

Jan D’Arcy – Sylvia Horne

Andrea Hays – Heidi

Bellina Martin Logan – Desk clerk

Walter Olkewicz – Jacques Renault

Marv Rosand – Cook

Carlton Lee Russell – The Jumping Man

Harry Dean Stanton – Carl Rodd

Charlotte Stewart – Betty Briggs

Alicia Witt – Gersten Hayward

New cast

Jay Aaseng

Alon Aboutboul

Jane Adams

Joe Adler

Kate Alden

Stephanie Allynne

Eric Ray Anderson

Finn Andrews

Elizabeth Anweis

Joe Auger

Melissa Bailey

Tammie Baird

Matt Battaglia Chrysta Bell

Monica Bellucci

Jim Belushi

Leslie Berger

John Billingsley

Michael Bisping

Scott Coffey

Ronnie Gene Blevins

Kelsey Bohlen

Sean Bolger

Rachael Bower

Brent Briscoe

Robert Broski

Wes Brown

Richard Bucher

Page Burkum

Scott Cameron

Juan Carlos Cantu

Gia Carides

Vincent Castellanos

Michael Cera

Richard Chamberlain

Bailey Chase

Johnny Chavez

Candy Clark

Larry Clarke

Frank Collison

Lisa Coronado

Grace Victoria Cox

Jonny Coyne

James Croak

Heather D’Angelo

David Dastmalchian

Jeremy Davies

Owain Rhys Davies

Ana de la Reguera

Rebekah Del Rio

Laura Dern

Neil Dickson

Hugh Dillon

Cullen Douglas

Edward “Ted” Dowlin

Judith Drake

Christopher Durbin

Francesca Eastwood

Eric Edelstein

John Ennis

Josh Fadem

Tikaeni Faircrest

Eamon Farren

Jay R Ferguson

Sky Ferreira

Rebecca Field

Robin Finck

Brian Finney

Patrick Fischler

Ericka Forster

Meg Foster

Travis Frost

Pierce Gagnon

Allen Galli

Hailey Gates

Brett Gelman

Ivy George

Balthazar Getty

James Giordano

Grant Goodeve

George Griffith

Tad Griffith

James Grixoni

Cornelia Guest

Travis Hammer

Hank Harris

Annie Hart

Andrea Hays

Stephen Heath

Heath Hensley

Ernie Hudson

Jay Jee

Jesse Johnson

Caleb Landry Jones

Ashley Judd

Luke Judy

Stephen Kearin

Laura Kenny

Dep Kirkland

Robert Knepper

David Koechner

Virginia Kull

Nicole LaLiberte

Jay Larson

Jennifer Jason Leigh

Jane Levy

Matthew Lillard

Jeremy Lindholm

Sarah Jean Long

Riley Lynch

Shane Lynch

Mark Mahoney

Karl Makinen

Malone

Xolo Mariduena

Berenice Marlohe

Rob Mars

Elisabeth Maurus

Josh McDermitt

Zoe McLane

Derek Mears

Clark Middleton

Greg Mills

James Morrison

Christopher Murray

Don Murray

Joy Nash

Priya Diane Niehaus

Bill O’Dell

Casey O’Neill

Johnny Ochsner

Charity Parenzini

Elias Nelson Parenzini

John Paulsen

Sara Paxton

Max Perlich

Linas Phillips

Tracy Phillips

John Pirruccello

Linda Porter

Jelani Quinn

Ruth Radelet

Mary Reber

Adele Rene

Mariqueen Reznor

Trent Reznor

Carolyn P Riggs

Erik L Rondell

Ben Rosenfield

Tim Roth

Rod Rowland

Elena Satine

John Savage

Amanda Seyfried

Amy Shiels

Sawyer Shipman

Tom Sizemore

Sara Sohn

Malachy Sreenan

J.R. Starr

Bob Stephenson

Emily Stofle

Ethan Suplee

Jessica Szohr

Bill Tangradi

Cynthia Lauren Tewes

Jodee Thelen

Jack Torrey

Sharon Van Etten

Eddie Vedder

Greg Vrotsos

Jake Wardle

Naomi Watts

Nafessa Williams

Karolina Wydra

Charlyne Yi

Nae Yuuki

Christophe Zajac-Denek

Madeline Zima