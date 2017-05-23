Twin Peaks cast – then and now
A who's who of the key characters, plus details of the 200-strong new and returning cast in season 3 of David Lynch's weird and wonderful drama
It's 25 years since the denizens of Twin Peaks last appeared on our TV screens, so if you're tuning in for the return of David Lynch and Mark Frost's weird and wonderful drama you may well be in need of a refresher.
Here's our who's who of the key characters and the actors who play them, including a look at how they've changed in the last quarter of a century. And read on for the full 200-strong list of cast old and new.
Sheryl Lee – Laura Palmer
The murder victim at the heart of the Twin Peaks mystery, the tragic high school sweetheart was involved in drugs, prostitution and much worse. Lee played Laura's cousin Maddy Ferguson too, who also met a violent end at the hands of the demonic Bob.
Kyle MacLachlan – Agent Dale Cooper
A rigorous FBI investigator who was determined to find Laura’s killer, but with an irrepressible boyish enthusiasm for the homespun appeal of the town of Twin Peaks. Will he still have it when he returns to Twin Peaks 25 years later? Last time we saw Cooper, it looked as if he had been possessed by the evil spirit Bob...
Sherilyn Fenn – Audrey Horne
The whip-smart daughter of the richest man in town was a big fan of Agent Cooper's and landed a job at local bordello One Eyed Jack’s in her attempts to get to the truth about Laura. She was last seen in hospital having somehow survived a bomb blast at the Twin Peaks Savings and Loan.
Dana Ashbrook – Bobby Briggs
Laura’s drug-dealing bad-boy former boyfriend – but at least his love for diner waitress Shelly seemed real. When we left them, Bobby was suggesting marriage might be on the cards.
Mädchen Amick – Shelly Johnson
The sweet-natured waitress at the Double R Diner, Shelly made a mistake when she married the abusive Leo Johnson but after he was shot she looked to have found true love with Bobby Briggs.
James Marshall – James Hurley
The high school’s lone wolf, but without a bad bone in his body, James had been Laura’s lover but later found solace with her best friend Donna. Rarely seen without his beloved motorcycle.
Everett McGill – Ed Hurley
James's uncle, a real stand-up guy. Ed regretted not having married his high school sweetheart Norma but stuck with wife Nadine despite her eccentric ways and quick temper – although their relationship status was a bit up in the air when we last saw them.
Wendy Robie – Nadine Hurley
A one-eyed control freak with superhuman strength, a short fuse and some strange ideas. Nadine had a fling with high school student Mike, but after a bang on the head at the end of the series, may now be back to normal. Or what passes for normal when it comes to Nadine...
Peggy Lipton – Norma Jennings
The kind-hearted owner of the Double R Diner, purveyor of that famous cherry pie and "damn fine coffee!" Norma was having an affair with her high school sweetheart Ed Hurley.
Ray Wise – Leland Palmer
Laura Palmer's grieving father was revealed to have been possessed by the evil demon Bob, who forced him to rape and murder her before killing himself. We know he's back for season three so will he appear in flashbacks, dream sequences or as another character – in Twin Peaks, anything's possible.
More returning cast
Grace Zabriskie – Sarah Palmer
Michael Horse – Tommy "Hawk" Hill
Catherine E Coulson – the Log Lady
Harry Goaz – Deputy Andy Brennan
Kimmy Roberston – Lucy Moran
Gary Hershberger – Mike Nelson
Richard Beymer – Ben Horne
Russ Tamblyn – Dr Jacoby
Miguel Ferrer – Albert Rosenfield
David Lynch – Chief Gordon Cole
David Duchovny – Denise Bryson
Carel Struycken – the Giant
Warren Frost – Doc Hayward
David Patrick Kelly – Jerry Horne
Robert Forster – Sheriff Harry S Truman
Phoebe Augustine – Ronette Pulaski
Al Strobel – MIKE
Julee Cruise – Roadhouse singer
Jan D’Arcy – Sylvia Horne
Andrea Hays – Heidi
Bellina Martin Logan – Desk clerk
Walter Olkewicz – Jacques Renault
Marv Rosand – Cook
Carlton Lee Russell – The Jumping Man
Harry Dean Stanton – Carl Rodd
Charlotte Stewart – Betty Briggs
Alicia Witt – Gersten Hayward
New cast
Jay Aaseng
Alon Aboutboul
Jane Adams
Joe Adler
Kate Alden
Stephanie Allynne
Eric Ray Anderson
Finn Andrews
Elizabeth Anweis
Joe Auger
Melissa Bailey
Tammie Baird
Matt Battaglia Chrysta Bell
Monica Bellucci
Jim Belushi
Leslie Berger
John Billingsley
Michael Bisping
Scott Coffey
Ronnie Gene Blevins
Kelsey Bohlen
Sean Bolger
Rachael Bower
Brent Briscoe
Robert Broski
Wes Brown
Richard Bucher
Page Burkum
Scott Cameron
Juan Carlos Cantu
Gia Carides
Vincent Castellanos
Michael Cera
Richard Chamberlain
Bailey Chase
Johnny Chavez
Candy Clark
Larry Clarke
Frank Collison
Lisa Coronado
Grace Victoria Cox
Jonny Coyne
James Croak
Heather D’Angelo
David Dastmalchian
Jeremy Davies
Owain Rhys Davies
Ana de la Reguera
Rebekah Del Rio
Laura Dern
Neil Dickson
Hugh Dillon
Cullen Douglas
Edward “Ted” Dowlin
Judith Drake
Christopher Durbin
Francesca Eastwood
Eric Edelstein
John Ennis
Josh Fadem
Tikaeni Faircrest
Eamon Farren
Jay R Ferguson
Sky Ferreira
Rebecca Field
Robin Finck
Brian Finney
Patrick Fischler
Ericka Forster
Meg Foster
Travis Frost
Pierce Gagnon
Allen Galli
Hailey Gates
Brett Gelman
Ivy George
Balthazar Getty
James Giordano
Grant Goodeve
George Griffith
Tad Griffith
James Grixoni
Cornelia Guest
Travis Hammer
Hank Harris
Annie Hart
Andrea Hays
Stephen Heath
Heath Hensley
Ernie Hudson
Jay Jee
Jesse Johnson
Caleb Landry Jones
Ashley Judd
Luke Judy
Stephen Kearin
Laura Kenny
Dep Kirkland
Robert Knepper
David Koechner
Virginia Kull
Nicole LaLiberte
Jay Larson
Jennifer Jason Leigh
Jane Levy
Matthew Lillard
Jeremy Lindholm
Sarah Jean Long
Riley Lynch
Shane Lynch
Mark Mahoney
Karl Makinen
Malone
Xolo Mariduena
Berenice Marlohe
Rob Mars
Elisabeth Maurus
Josh McDermitt
Zoe McLane
Derek Mears
Clark Middleton
Greg Mills
James Morrison
Christopher Murray
Don Murray
Joy Nash
Priya Diane Niehaus
Bill O’Dell
Casey O’Neill
Johnny Ochsner
Charity Parenzini
Elias Nelson Parenzini
John Paulsen
Sara Paxton
Max Perlich
Linas Phillips
Tracy Phillips
John Pirruccello
Linda Porter
Jelani Quinn
Ruth Radelet
Mary Reber
Adele Rene
Mariqueen Reznor
Trent Reznor
Carolyn P Riggs
Erik L Rondell
Ben Rosenfield
Tim Roth
Rod Rowland
Elena Satine
John Savage
Amanda Seyfried
Amy Shiels
Sawyer Shipman
Tom Sizemore
Sara Sohn
Malachy Sreenan
J.R. Starr
Bob Stephenson
Emily Stofle
Ethan Suplee
Jessica Szohr
Bill Tangradi
Cynthia Lauren Tewes
Jodee Thelen
Jack Torrey
Sharon Van Etten
Eddie Vedder
Greg Vrotsos
Jake Wardle
Naomi Watts
Nafessa Williams
Karolina Wydra
Charlyne Yi
Nae Yuuki
Christophe Zajac-Denek
Madeline Zima